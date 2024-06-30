Rock the Park Wraps Up Granite City Days [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Granite City Days wraps up on Sunday with a few more events.
There was Mayor Dave Kleis's walking tour and Fred Yiran African Arts. Plus, Lake George's Eastman Park is the place to be for Rock the Park. Rock the Park has a wide range of things for adults and kids alike.
There's a bike rodeo, touch-a-truck, fishing, petting zoo, paddle boats, food trucks, and more. Hundreds are taking advantage of the great weather to get in some summer fun and celebrate St. Cloud. Rock the Park runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
