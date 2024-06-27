St. Cloud Mayor Names 2024 Rock-On Award Winners
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has announced the 2024 "Rock-On" Award Winners.
The winners are Dorothy Riley, Robert & Icephine Johnson, former St. Cloud Fire Chief Bill Mund, former St. Cloud Police Chief Dennis Ballantine, St. Cloud State University's Student Veterans Association's Kristin Hughes & Students, 180 Degrees St. Cloud Youth Shelter's Nancy Dyson, Victoria Driscoll & Dominic Jones.
The awards will be presented at the Granite City Day's opening ceremonies tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium on the St. Cloud State campus. The "Rock-On" awards are given to people or groups in the St. Cloud community that demonstrate outstanding civic leadership, participation, and achievements.
