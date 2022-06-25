St. Cloud Celebrates Granite City Days With Parade [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- The city-wide summer celebration in St. Cloud continued Saturday with the annual Granite City Days Parade.

This year’s route weaved through downtown from St. Cloud Hospital to the St. Cloud Public Library. Local businesses, schools, and organizations of all kinds gathered for nearly two hours of free family fun. Six marching bands performed from central Minnesota and beyond.

Granite City Days unofficially kicked off Wednesday night with Summertime by George. The events continue Saturday night with St. Cloud’s Got Talent at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Then on Sunday morning, the GCD 5K will be held at Lake George followed by World Heritage Day and Closing Ceremonies in the afternoon.

