St. Cloud Teen’s Sexual Assault Report Included False Information

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have released more information about a reported sexual assault.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the 14-year-old who reported being sexually assaulted at a park on University Drive last Wednesday was not completely honest with the officers who responded to her call.

Officers were called to the 1700 Block of 16th Street Southeast around 5:30 p.m. The teen told them she had been walking alone in the 1700 block of University Drive Southeast when she was approached by a black SUV. The girl said she spoke briefly with the two men in the vehicle and was then forced into the SUV.

The girl told officers the men drove her to a park in the 1900 block of University Drive Southeast, and forced her out of the vehicle and into a wooded area where they forced sexual contact with her. She described the suspects as two light-skinned black men in their mid-20s. Officers were not immediately able to locate the suspects or the suspect vehicle in the area.

Authorities say through physical evidence and statements, they have learned the teen made up the story about being abducted and everyone involved in what happened that night knew each other.

The police department says investigators are still working to determine whether or not a crime was committed.

