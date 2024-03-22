Stearns History Museum Hosting Two Free Digital Scanning Events

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can transfer your old family photos and documents into the digital world at a series of upcoming events in St. Cloud.

The Stearns History Museum is partnering with the Minnesota Digital Library to host two free community scan events. From 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and again on April 6th, you can bring up to 15 items to scan and leave with digital copies.

Get our free mobile app

Scanning sessions will be by appointment and pre-registration is required.

Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons? Grab the Gushers, we're about to look at those cartoons you binge-watched after school. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman