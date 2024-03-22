Stearns History Museum Hosting Two Free Digital Scanning Events

Photo by Sarah Mueller

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can transfer your old family photos and documents into the digital world at a series of upcoming events in St. Cloud.

The Stearns History Museum is partnering with the Minnesota Digital Library to host two free community scan events. From 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and again on April 6th, you can bring up to 15 items to scan and leave with digital copies.

Scanning sessions will be by appointment and pre-registration is required.

