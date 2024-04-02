St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Award Winners

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2024 Business Awards.

The Small Business Owners of the Year Award went to Jeremy and Emily Salzbrun from H&S Heating, AC, Electrical and Plumbing. The couple bought the business from Jeremy's parents in 2012 and have grown the business significantly since then.

Jill Magelssen, Owner of Express Employment Professionals, was named the Business Central Mark of Excellence: Women in Business Champion. She spent nearly 20 years working in corporate staffing before taking over the St. Cloud Express Employment Professionals franchise in 2005.

The Family-Owned Business Award went to Andy, Jim, and Dave Jacobs of Jacobs Financial. Jim started the company with his father-in-law in the 1970s, and took sole ownership in the 1990s. He was joined at the firm by his sons Andy and Dave in the early 2000s, and has since passed on full ownership to the two of them.

All of the 2024 Business Award recipients will be honored at a luncheon at the Park Event Center in Waite Park on Wednesday, May 1st. The awards have been held annually since 1988 and honored more than 85 local businesses and professionals in that time.

