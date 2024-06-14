Stearns County Board Approves Plan for New Justice Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Officials have come to a decision regarding the plans for the future Stearns County Justice Center.

The Stearns County Board of Commissioners met Friday and voted to approve a full build in a new green space. This was one of three proposed build options for the center.

A location outside of downtown for the complex has not been selected yet, but the new center will include 270 jail beds, the county sheriff's office, the county attorney's office, community corrections and probation, court administration, 14 courtrooms, and judges' chambers.

The county needs to move on from the current location in the near future due to overcrowding and aging facilities.

The board approved the funding of the project with up to $325 million to be raised on an increase of sales taxes if voters approve the referendum. If the measure fails, the funding will be collected using property taxes.

The proposed three-eighth cent sales tax referendum is expected to go before voters in November. The board will meet on June 18th to discuss the language for that referendum.

