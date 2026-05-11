Local Elections Supervisor Receives Minnesota Excellence Award

Local Elections Supervisor Receives Minnesota Excellence Award

Roxanne Gerards and Secretary of State Steve Simon, PHOTO courtesy of Stearns County

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Stearns County election official has received an award for her long-standing service. Elections Supervisor Roxanne Gerads has received the Minnesota Excellence in Elections Award.

Gerads received the honor in recognition of her 27 years of service to the county and her leadership, guidance, and support to city and township election officials. The award was created in 2025 to honor election officials throughout Minnesota who demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, leadership, and a commitment to strengthening election administration. Secretary of State Steve Simon presented the award to Gerads on Sunday.

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Filed Under: Stearns County
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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