The Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Waite Park has been accepting e-waste since January 5. Stearns County Commissioner Tarryl Clark joined me on WJON.

E-Waste Drop-Off Is Popular

Accepted items include cables, computer towers, stereos, keyboards and screens...just to name a few. Clark says anything with a screen (TVs, Computer monitors..etc) are accepted but will cost $10 per screen. As of this Monday almost 18,000 pounds of e-waste has been accepted. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is open 6 days a week. (7am - 5:15pm Monday-Saturday). The facility also accepts items that include paint and paint cans. Credit and debits cards are the only form of payment accepted.

Quarry Park

Quarry Park in Stearns County is looking for ideas from users. Clark says the county hasn't done a master plan since 1995 and is looking to update the available options for those who you the park. Clark would like residents and users to take the survey, which is available until February 16. Ideas being explored include mountain bike trails, improved swimming and climbing, fishing and amenities, an interpretive center, and small amphitheater. The amphitheater would be used more for education.

Justice Center

The bidding process is out for the new Stearns County Justice Center. Clark says they have received a tremendous amount of interest and she's hoping the bids will come in at a good price. They are especially looking for local businesses to do the work. She says the plan is for the ground breaking to happen in May of this year.

