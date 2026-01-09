WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- January is Radon Action Month, and Stearns County is again offering free testing kits.

Starting on January 17th, the county will distribute 200 radon testing kits on a first-come, first-served basis.

Most of the testing kits will be handed out at the Household Hazardous Waste facility at 3601 5th Street South in Waite Park. A limited number of kits will also be available at the Environmental Services Department on the 2nd floor of the Stearns County Service Center.

Radon is an odorless, colorless gas that occurs naturally in the soil and can enter through cracks in walls and foundations. Radon contains radioactive particles that can cause lung cancer.

Minnesota homes have significantly higher radon levels than the national average, with over 40% testing at dangerous levels.

Radon is the 2nd leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

