ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is holding two contractor engagement meetings next week ahead of the formal bid process for the new Justice Center.

As the county prepares to move into the next phase of the project, officials want to connect with local and regional contractors. The meetings will be held at the Stearns County Highway Department in Waite Park on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The massive $308-million project will be approximately 482,000 square feet and will be broken down into 75 separate work scopes to create opportunities for a wide range of contractors.

The meetings are designed to help contractors learn about the project, ask questions, and prepare to submit bid packages.

Stearns County Building Facilities Manager Kevin Korneck says they want as many central Minnesota companies participating as possible. He says the engagement meetings are a great first step for any contractor who wants to learn more.

Get our free mobile app

The new facility will include a new jail with up to 270 beds, the sheriff's office, the county attorney's office, courtrooms, and court administration spaces.

Stearns County residents approved funding the project through a sales tax, capped at $325 million. The most recent design has removed one of the levels for courtrooms, which will now create a four-story building instead of five. The change is expected to reduce the project cost by $11-million to an estimated $308-million price tag.

A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will then be held in January, with final bid submissions due later in January.

Property acquisition for the Justice Center is currently underway. The county board of commissioners is looking to finalize the purchase of a 78-acre site off County Road 75 and 134, of which 68 acres are buildable because of wetlands. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2026.

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster