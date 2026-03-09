ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is asking residents to weigh in on a new law removing the shotgun-only zones for deer hunting.

County commissioners will hold a public hearing during their April 7th board meeting to consider whether to opt out of the law change regarding firearms deer hunting. Residents are encouraged to submit opinions in advance or attend the meeting.

Minnesota lawmakers repealed the shotgun zones across the state, which will allow deer hunters to use rifles in areas that were otherwise zoned for shotguns only. However, the legislation allows counties to opt out of the new rules and keep their designated shotgun zones only.

Stearns County has been a shotgun-only deer hunting zone, and commissioners must make a decision by April 21st in order to have the regulations posted in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Hunting regulations booklet and on the website.

The April 7th meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Melrose City Hall.

If the ordinance bans deer rifles in Stearns County, the DNR will be responsible for enforcement.

Residents can send an email to deerhuntordinance@stearnscountymn.gov, mail a letter stating their opinions, or attend the meeting and make comments during the public hearing.

Send letters to...

Stearns County Administration

Attn: Deer Hunting Ordinance Comments

705 Courthouse Square, Room 121

St. Cloud, MN 56303

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker