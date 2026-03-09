Voice Your Opinion on Rifle Hunting in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is asking residents to weigh in on a new law removing the shotgun-only zones for deer hunting.
County commissioners will hold a public hearing during their April 7th board meeting to consider whether to opt out of the law change regarding firearms deer hunting. Residents are encouraged to submit opinions in advance or attend the meeting.
Minnesota lawmakers repealed the shotgun zones across the state, which will allow deer hunters to use rifles in areas that were otherwise zoned for shotguns only. However, the legislation allows counties to opt out of the new rules and keep their designated shotgun zones only.
Stearns County has been a shotgun-only deer hunting zone, and commissioners must make a decision by April 21st in order to have the regulations posted in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Hunting regulations booklet and on the website.
The April 7th meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Melrose City Hall.
If the ordinance bans deer rifles in Stearns County, the DNR will be responsible for enforcement.
Residents can send an email to deerhuntordinance@stearnscountymn.gov, mail a letter stating their opinions, or attend the meeting and make comments during the public hearing.
Send letters to...
Stearns County Administration
Attn: Deer Hunting Ordinance Comments
705 Courthouse Square, Room 121
St. Cloud, MN 56303
LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz