The Federal Government changed funding responsibilities to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Stearns County Commissioner Tarryl Clark joined me on WJON. She says the Federal Government is shifting funding responsibilities to states and she's concerned this could impact property owners in Minnesota.

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Possible Property Tax Increase

Clark says if the Minnesota State legislature doesn't change anything this could mean a property tax increase for Minnesota residents. Clark and others are encouraging the state to figure this out so the burden doesn't fall on property taxes. She is not sure how significant the financial burden would be for property owners but that information should be known within the next month.

Justice Center

Progress is being made on the site of the new Stearns County Justice Center in the westside of St. Cloud. Clark expects ground breaking to take place the first part of June as they wait for another permit from the State. She says some trees have already been removed from the site. The new justice center is expected to open in 2029.

Current Stearns County Facilities

As for the current Stearns County buildings downtown...Clark says the courthouse is a historic building so that will stay but it's unclear what it's use will be. She says the administration building is also expected to stay although, those services could move into the current courthouse building. The jail and adjacent buildings will likely be taken down.

Saturday Event

Quarry Park is hosting a family Day Saturday in Waite Park from 10am-noon with free parking.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tarryl Clark, click below.