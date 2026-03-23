Munson Township (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after a single-vehicle crash near Richmond on Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at about 7:50 p.m. about a crash with possible injuries near the intersection of Edgeton Road and Elmway Road in Munson Township. The intersection is about 3 miles south of Richmond.

Once on scene, deputies discovered an SUV in the ditch. The Sheriff's Office says it appeared that the vehicle driven by 61-year-old Sara Kastendick of Buffalo left the roadway, and hit an approach, causing it to vault over the approach before coming to rest on the other side. Kastendick was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with minor injuries. The Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

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