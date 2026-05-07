ST. MARTIN (WJON News) -- A road reconstruction project in Stearns County will force some drivers to detour around the work zone this summer.

On Monday, crews will begin a project on County Road 12 between St. Martin and County Road 14, east of Spring Hill.

Crews will begin with erosion control devices and pavement removal.

A detour has been established to the north of St. Martin, via County Road 10 to County Road 30/176 and over to County Road 12. Other local roads in the vicinity may provide alternative routes.

Stearns County Stearns County loading...

The $7.5-million project is a full reconstruction of County Road 12 covering just over five miles of roadway.

The project is expected to be completed on September 25th. Dates and timeframes are weather-dependent.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams