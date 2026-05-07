Expect Detours as Stearns County Road 12 Gets a Makeover
ST. MARTIN (WJON News) -- A road reconstruction project in Stearns County will force some drivers to detour around the work zone this summer.
On Monday, crews will begin a project on County Road 12 between St. Martin and County Road 14, east of Spring Hill.
Crews will begin with erosion control devices and pavement removal.
A detour has been established to the north of St. Martin, via County Road 10 to County Road 30/176 and over to County Road 12. Other local roads in the vicinity may provide alternative routes.
The $7.5-million project is a full reconstruction of County Road 12 covering just over five miles of roadway.
The project is expected to be completed on September 25th. Dates and timeframes are weather-dependent.
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