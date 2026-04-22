The Minnesota legislature in 2025 raised the age of delinquency to 13. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says that means that if someone is under the age of 13, they cannot be charged with a crime or a delinquent act. Kendall says based on that what they can do for and to these children is limited. Prior to 2025 the age of delinquency in Minnesota was 10 years old.

Options for Prosecutors

Kendall says she is meeting with the juvenile justice system next Tuesday to discuss what options they have when they have kids under 13 committing crimes. She says the Westwood Elementary case is a good example of someone under the age of 13 committing a delinquent act. Kendall says that person is 9 years old. She says they are looking to see how young people get to this point and how they can change that trajectory going forward.

Common Crimes Committed by Young Children

Kendall says common crimes or delinquent acts committed by children under 13 are sexual assaults and assaults against their parents. She says they can't just hope for the best, they need to get involved. Kendall says options for these children include treatment, counseling and things they can do to keep the family safe. She says the rules have changed quite a bit on child protection and which options are available because the corrections options for these kids went away. Kendall says parents are seldom held accountable for actions of their kids under the age of 13.

Arson Cases

Arson cases have always been there according to Kendall. She says investigators are better at determining the source of the fire and whether it was intentionally set. Kendall says there are cases where people intentionally burn down their building for the insurance money. Arson fires are considered a crime scene which can be frustrating for the neighborhood. Kendall says until the trial and eventual appeal are done nothing can be tampered with on that property.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall, click below.