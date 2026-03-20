ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County will be looking for a new leader with the announcement that County Administrator Mike Williams is retiring.

Williams has a 40-year career in local government and has served as Stearns County's administrator since his appointment in 2016. He has also worked for the city of St. Cloud, in Brookings, South Dakota, Becker County, Minnesota, Perry, Iowa, and Easton, Maine.

Williams is credited with guiding the county through major projects like broadband expansion and the Justice Center.

He was honored by the Minnesota Association of Counties in 2021 when he was named the Joe Ries Excellence in County Management Award.

Williams will work with the county board on a transition plan until his retirement on July 17th.

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