The city of Melrose hosted a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the state allowing for rifles to hunt deer in the county for the first time since 1942. Stearns County Commissioner Tarryl Clark was there and she joined me on WJON. Clark says they had a good turnout for the event at Melrose City Hall and the majority of those in attendance would like to follow the state law, which would allow for rifles to be used in the county to shoot deer.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Shotgun Hunting Only

Clark explains the State implemented the use of shotguns only in the county due to a lack of deer in the area in 1942. She says the population of deer in the county has increased dramatically which makes this change possible.

Options

Clark feels the legislature shouldn't have put this decision with counties. She says if a county was considering keeping it shotgun then a public hearing was necessary. Clark says the proposed ordinance is to keep it the way it is with shotgun only. She says county commissioners could adopt an ordinance to remain shotgun only, they could adopt an ordinance saying they would follow state law or they could do nothing, which would also be following state law. Stearns County Commissioners will make the decision at their meeting on April 21.

photo courtesy of Tarryl Clark photo courtesy of Tarryl Clark loading...

Clark's Opinion

Clark feels county commissioners are tuned into the data and are weighing the pluses and minuses of making the change. She feels it's a good idea to follow state law which means rifles would be allowed in the county to hunt deer.

Replacing Mike Williams

Stearns County is looking for a new County Commissioner after Mike Williams announced his intention to retire in July. Clark says Williams has been so much for the county and will tough to replace. She says they have hired a search firm to replace him as soon as possible. Clark isn't sure they will have a permanent replacement in place by the time Williams retires.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tarryl Clark, click below.