The Minnesota firearms deer hunting season to close to ending with 128,759 deer registered as of Thursday morning (11/20/25). Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the total number harvested (including antlerless and the youth hunt) is 152,472. He says that puts the state at about 8% above last year at this time. The firearms season continues in the southeast region of the state from November 22-30. The muzzleloader season continues through December 14 and the archery hunt continues through December 31.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Northeast Region

Schmitt says all regions of the state saw a harvest increase compared to last year. He says the northeast region of the state saw a 13% increase compared to last year but very few deer were shot in that region in 2024. Schmitt believes a large amount of wolves in the north and northeast region of the state is the reason for the low amount of deer. He says there could be some momentum for the DNR to implement a wolf hunting season in the state. Schmitt says the idea of a wolf hunt in the state is controversial.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM loading...

Waterfowl

Schmitt says the duck and goose seasons have been largely disappointing in the state. He expected more ducks to migrate into Central Minnesota last weekend but it just didn't happen. Duck hunting in the Central Zone continues through November 30 and the southern zone until December 7. Schmitt is hopeful duck hunting will improve in Central Minnesota with colder weather expected next week.

photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM loading...

Fall Fishing

Water temperatures in the low to mid 40s should lead to good fall fishing. Schmitt says he had mixed results last week and is hopeful we'll still have a couple more weeks of open water fishing before ice starts to form on area lakes.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.