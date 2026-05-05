WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new event at a popular local venue will feature three music acts in celebration of America's birthday. Country 250 at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park will have three acts in an over four-hour show, plus wine, beer, and cocktail sampling from Piatelli Vineyards of Argentina.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with music starting around 3:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Piattelli Entertainment is putting the show together for the Ledge, and Vice President Jeff Vossen says they are starting with the Ledge because of owner Jon Malinski's ties to the state:

"Jon C. Malinski was the first immigrant coming from Poland. In about 1880, he came to the United States and ended up settling in Le Sueur, Minnesota. So, fast forward to modern day, and you have his great-grandson exploring Argentina and then staking his claim there with Piattelli Vineyards."

Vossen says Country 250 is Malinski's way of connecting his Minnesota roots to Argentina, and they plan to add more events across the United States next year.

Country 250 takes place on August 1st and will feature the Tim Sigler Band, The Outlaw Years - a Pure Tribute to Willie Nelson, and the American Soldier Tribute to Toby Keith.

VIP experience features a meet and greet with head winemaker, Alejandro Nesman.

Vossen says they will have a VIP experience and a special auction as well:

"And we will be auctioning off a 14-day trip to Argentina, that will be a trip of a lifetime, and all the proceeds from that auction are going to go to the Wounded Warriors Project so make sure and come out for that as well."

Vossen says with the show being in celebration of the 250th birthday, no group is more deserving of the donation than the Wounded Warriors Project. Tickets for Country 250 at the Ledge Amphitheater are on sale now.

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