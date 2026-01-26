Don’t Miss Lindsey Stirling Lighting Up The Ledge This Summer
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater has made its second concert announcement for the 2026 season. Violinist and acrobatic phenomenon Lindsey Stirling will grace the stage of the Ledge on August 13th this summer. Stirling is a multi-platinum electronic violinist, dancer, and aerialist, and is touring in support of her latest album Duality.
She will be joined by special guest PVRIS. Stirling blends upbeat inspirational music with dances and acrobatics during her shows. Her song, "Eye Of The Untold Her," was used by Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee during her bronze-winning floor routine at the Paris Games.
Has she come to Waite Park before?
Stirling last came to the Ledge in 2023 along with the group Walk Off the Earth. Stirling joins the Blues Traveler/Gin Blossoms/Spin Doctors show on September 12th, as shows announced for 2026. Tickets for Lindsey Stirling's Duality Untamed tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Ledge Box Office.
