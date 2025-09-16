Jefferson Starship Celebrates Rock Hits that Defined A Generation
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Music fans can relive the '70s at a great show in Waite Park on Friday. Kansas, with special guest Jefferson Starship, will invade the Ledge Amphitheater for a night of classic rock. Jefferson Starship will make their second Ledge appearance and open the show. Founding member David Freiberg says they will play all their hits, like "Jane," "Find Your Way Back," and "Miracles."
He says the band has a great time whenever they come to Minnesota, and playing with Kansas is always fun:
"They're great, man, they're doing real well, we've done a bunch of shows with them in the last few months, and we have a lot of fun listening to them, and I notice them listening to us too, so it's a good bill, I'm looking forward to that."
Freiberg says there are always some surprises in their shows, anything can happen, and people won't want to leave. He says they will even work in some 80s classics from Starship, like "We Built This City."
"I mean it's just a pop song, it's kind of a nonsense song in a way, you know what I'm saying, but it sounds good and it's a lot of fun to play."
Freiberg says Starship's "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" is probably a wedding song for a large part of the audience and is a beautiful song. He says he loves to see their song "Jane," which he wrote, show up in pop culture like video games and movie soundtracks:
"It was a nice build by the band, it's really good and a lot of fun to sing, and it's not explicitly about any one person really, but the emotions there, everybody recognizes it."
Freiberg says it is amazing to still be playing after all these years, and playing with Jefferson Starship now is more fun than he has ever had in his life. Jefferson Starship and Kansas will rock the Ledge at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
