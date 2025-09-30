WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You don't have to go to Germany to take in a great Oktoberfest. LedgeTober Flannel Fest is back at the Ledge Amphitheater on Saturday for the fourth year. LedgeTober will have beer sampling from around 15 microbreweries, craft vendors, and games.

The Ledge Amphitheater's General Manager, Meredith Lyon, says they will even have some craft root beers to sample this year:

"Our guests would like some non-alcoholic options, and so this year root beer just seemed like a good choice, and from just the initial conversations with some of our returning guests that they're pretty excited about that option."

She says they will also have wine sampling from Piatelli Vineyards, an Argentine winery. LedgeTober will have live music from Maxwell Hageman, Michael Shynes, and Mason Dixon Line, and prize drawings as well. Lyon says Ledgetober is a community event and a way for people to get out and meet their neighbors:

"We really appreciate our community that supported us all year round with all the national events, so this is our way of giving back and just having kind of a fun event that they can spend the day and really have access to some of our VIP spaces."

Lyon says they try to add new things every year, and they will start to plan for next year as soon as this year's is done. She says the staff have a fun time planning for it every year and coming up with new things to try. LedgeTober Flannel Fest is a 21 and over event, runs from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., and costs about $43 to attend.

