WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It was a perfect night to close out the concert season at the Ledge Amphitheater Thursday night. Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner took the stage at the Waite Park venue and didn't disappoint. The night started out with a surprise. Local artist Tammy Jo took the stage first and performed a variety of country and pop covers.

Tammy Jo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Tammy Jo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Josh Turner came on next and got things going with his songs "Whirlwind" and "Firecracker." He spoke with fans a lot during the show. He told a great story about how he recently got to play his song "Unsung Hero" on the "Today" show on Memorial Day and on the White House lawn on the Fourth of July, and then played the tune for the crowd. Turner played for just over an hour.

Josh Turner, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Josh Turner, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Get our free mobile app

After a short intermission it was time for Tracy Lawrence. Lawrence opened with "Made in America" and "Only the Good Die Young." He told the crowd he was going to blow out his voice for them and play a lot of stuff from the 90s. Lawrence did a nice mix of ballads and upbeat numbers. He also performed a great medley of covers that included Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" and the Charles Daniel's Band's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

Tracy Lawrence, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Tracy Lawrence, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

It was a perfect night for great music with temperatures in the low 70s even after the sun went down. The Ledge will close out its 2025 season in full on October 4th with LEDGEtober Flannel Fest. Check out a photo gallery from the concert below.

Tracy Lawrence & Josh Turner Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner closed out a season of fabulous concerts at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025. Darius Rucker brought his "Carolyn's Boy Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on a hot/steamy July night in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater Warren Zeiders brought his "Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater along with special guest Wesko. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt