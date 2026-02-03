WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park attraction is gearing up for a big summer. The Ledge Amphitheater has started to announce acts for the summer, with the Blues Traveler/Gin Blossoms/Spin Doctors show in September and Lindsey Stirling in August. The Ledge General Manager Meredith Lyon says they plan to have a little over 20 events in 2026.

She says once again they will have a wide array of music, plus potentially something new for them, a stand-up comedian:

"This would be more of really of having a true comedian at the Ledge, so that would be kind of new, kind of like when we've been adding other genres in the years past."

Lyon says they love to bring in a wide variety of acts to have something for everyone, and the ledge is quickly becoming a must-see destination.

She says they have made some improvements by the smaller quarry, people are sure to enjoy as well:

"When you're in that space, it's going to be larger. A lot of people really enjoy having the amenities of the food trucks, so they're utilizing that space, so we've actually expanded that so there's more space for everyone. In addition to that, there'll be probably five times as much vantage points to view that second quarry."

Lyon says they are looking into making some additional expansions in other portions of the Ledge, but those are a ways out yet. Tickets for Lindsey Stirling and the Blues Traveler show are on sale now.

