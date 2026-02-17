WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A first-of-its-kind show for the Ledge Amphitheater will bring laughter to its stage this summer. Saturday Night Live writer and actor John Mulaney will bring his trademark wit and humour to the Ledge on August 22nd.

The Ledge has never had a stand-up comic before.

It will be the first time in the Ledge's history that it will have a stand-up comedian. Mulaney was scheduled to perform in Minneapolis at the Armory in January, but those shows were postponed until April.

He recently starred in the Broadway play "All in: Comedy About Love," and has been on tour with his "Mister Whatever" show. He will also star in the upcoming Amazon MGM film "Madden," a biographical sports drama about the development of the blockbuster video game.

Tickets for John Mulaney go on sale at the Ledge Amphitheater box office and Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

