Big Winners And Good Times At LedgeTober Flannel Fest [PHOTOS]
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- People were lined up at the gates, eager to celebrate fall in Waite Park on Saturday. LedgeTober Flannel Fest ran from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Ledge Amphitheater. Waite Park Mayor Ken Schmitt opened the festivities with the ceremonial tapping of a beer keg to kick off the fun. The event featured beer, wine, and soda sampling from 15 breweries and wineries, live music from Maxwell Hageman, Michael Shynes and the Long Way Home, Mason Dixon Line, and surprise musical guest DGS. There were also craft vendors, contests, and games.
Who won the annual three-themed contests and was the grand prize raffle?
Peter Thorn retained his title in the Best Beard contest, Darren Ness took first in the Stein Holding contest with a time of 7 minutes, and Ryan and Molly Siemens won for Best Dressed. The winners each received $100 and a Ledge swag bag. The night concluded with raffle drawings picked by Mayor Schmitt. The grand prize was a one-night stay at the Holiday Inn, dinner at Legend's Bar and Grill, and two tickets to a concert of their choice at the Ledge in 2026, valued at $850. There were also numerous gift baskets of prizes. Over 1,300 people attended LedgeTober Flannel Fest, which was up slightly from last year.
