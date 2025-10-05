Big Winners And Good Times At LedgeTober Flannel Fest [PHOTOS]

Big Winners And Good Times At LedgeTober Flannel Fest [PHOTOS]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- People were lined up at the gates, eager to celebrate fall in Waite Park on Saturday. LedgeTober Flannel Fest ran from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Ledge Amphitheater. Waite Park Mayor Ken Schmitt opened the festivities with the ceremonial tapping of a beer keg to kick off the fun. The event featured beer, wine, and soda sampling from 15 breweries and wineries, live music from Maxwell Hageman, Michael Shynes and the Long Way Home, Mason Dixon Line, and surprise musical guest DGS. There were also craft vendors, contests, and games.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Who won the annual three-themed contests and was the grand prize raffle?

Peter Thorn retained his title in the Best Beard contest, Darren Ness took first in the Stein Holding contest with a time of 7 minutes, and Ryan and Molly Siemens won for Best Dressed. The winners each received $100 and a Ledge swag bag. The night concluded with raffle drawings picked by Mayor Schmitt. The grand prize was a one-night stay at the Holiday Inn, dinner at Legend's Bar and Grill, and two tickets to a concert of their choice at the Ledge in 2026, valued at $850. There were also numerous gift baskets of prizes. Over 1,300 people attended LedgeTober Flannel Fest, which was up slightly from last year.

Waite Park Mayor Ken Schmitt inspecting some contestants in the Best Beard contest, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Stein Holding contestants at LedgeTober, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Maxwell Hageman was the opening music act, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Waite Park Mayor Ken Schmitt tapping the ceremonial keg, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Musical act DGS was a surprise addition, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Members of the Long Way Home, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Michael Shynes, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Mason Dixon Line, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Mason Dixon Line, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Mason Dixon Line, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Best Beard contestants, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Getting ready for the Stein Holding contest, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Reviewing rules for Stein Holding contest, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
LedgeTober raffle drawing wiiners, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen

Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. 

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state

From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: Flannel Fest, The Ledge, the ledge amphitheater
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON