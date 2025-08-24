Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
Two people will be able to build bags of fun when a new version of a popular game comes to crowdfunding this fall. Wonderland's War Duel is set to launch on Kickstarter on September 23rd and promises to bring all the fun of the original game into a new two-player experience. James Hudson of Druid City Games joined WJON's bi-weekly show on board gaming, Table Talk, on Saturday to discuss Wonderland's War Duel and some other surprises.
Hudson says the new game takes its inspiration from 7 Wonders Duel, and shrinks down the original game into a new experience for two players:
"You're not shooting for the most points in this game, you're shooting for one of the three win conditions: either by area control, or by questing, you can actually lose by having too many shards and the game really focuses on all three of those levers into a tight little 60 minute application of the game and it takes up about one third of the table space of the original game."
Hudson says they listened to fans who said the original game could go a little long, and they need four tables to get the game out.
What are some of the surprises for the original Wonderland's War game?
He says they will have some fun additional items for the original Wonderland's War as part of the Kickstarter as well, like the new factions of the White Queen and Caterpillar. Hudson told us the Caterpillar has some really cool abilities:
"The Caterpillar has these smoke tokens, there like little beads that get added to your bag, that don't feel like the chips, and you can pull those out and instead of holding a chip you'll have beads in your hand and you've got a little menu, one bead does this power, two beads do this power, three beads do this other power and they have some really cool effects."
He says the White Queen has chess pieces for supporters, and her Queen Chess piece has powers that intertwine with all the other pieces. We also talked about Druid City's straight-to-retail game in the Wonderland's War world of "Off with Their Heads," which will be available to pre-order in about three weeks, and Bloodstone that Hudson hopes to have on Kickstarter in 2026. You can catch more conversations and board game news every other Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. after the news on WJON's Table Talk.
