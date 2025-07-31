WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A popular local restaurant has decided to close one of its locations. Anejos Mexican Restaurant has closed its Waite Park location at 234 2nd Avenue South. The owners' post on Facebook says they faced many challenges at the Waite Park location, and because of unforeseen economic circumstances, they have closed the Waite Park restaurant. The post states the Sartell location, and Tacoholic is still open, and they ask patrons to visit those locations. Anejos Mexican Restaurant opened its Waite Park location in April of 2016.

