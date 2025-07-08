LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A popular Central Minnesota arts and crafts fair will look a lot different come September. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts fair has made some significant changes to its setup for 2025. The city will close 1st Street SE and 1st Street NE to traffic for the first time.

Why Are They Making the Changes?

Little Falls Chamber of Commerce President Purva Watten says there are two advantages to closing the roads:

"There's going to be a great, great time for pedestrians. It's safe, it's going to be nice because we're not just going to have vendors on the sidewalks, like we have in the past, they're actually going to be in the middle of the street to, so it just helps us add a few more spots, which we were looking for anyways to grow."

They are also adding more picnic tables to make it easier to find a spot to rest. Watten says they should have over 600 vendors this year, and they will still offer the free shuttle from the fairgrounds. She says people are excited for the new setup:

"Yeah, our vendors are very happy because this basically just means that people are not going to be as tired, so everyone's going to be basically visible and visited to because it's more compact. It's nice for our businesses to because again this is very safe and people can walk freely, they don't have to worry about cars, they don't have to worry about traffic anymore."

The fair will incompass a 10 block radius with the retail booths and swap meet on the westside of town in addition to all the crafts. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair takes place on September 6th and 7th.

