LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota Library has received a large donation from longtime residents of the city. The Little Falls Carnegie Library, a branch of the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) system, has received over $180,000 as a gift from the estate of Melvin and Laurine Zimmerman to support library equipment.

How Long Did the Zimmermans Live in Little Falls?

The estate’s executor, Steve Shelly, says the Zimmermans lived their entire life in Little Falls and wanted to give back to the community. The Little Falls Library has already used the funds to install new computer stations, add new lighting for the DVD shelves, and will be adding a new book return bin soon.

How Many Libraries are Part of the GRRL System?

GRRL says including your local library in your will is a great way to give back to your community and make a lasting impact. The Great River Regional Library system provides library services at 32 public libraries in Benton, Stearns, Sherburne, Morrison, Todd, and Wright counties.

