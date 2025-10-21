Step Back In Time For A Spooky Victorian Tour
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- You can take a creepy tour of a historic mansion in Little Falls this week. The Victorian Candlelight Tour of the Weyerhaeuser home in Little Falls takes place on Friday and Saturday. The mansion will be lit by over 1,000 candles as you learn about Halloween traditions from the 1900s, and hear spooky tales of Victorian folklore. Plus, there will be a theatrical reading of an Edgar Allen Poe classic by a costumed performer.
Friends of Linden Hill's Assistant Director, Angela Imdieke, says the tour is kid-friendly and not too scary:
"It's like pretty PG content as far as not too spooky. We don't do any of the jump scare kind of a thing. It's more so just navigating through an old home with lots of steps and very low lighting, so something to be aware of for sure, and then just to make sure that children are on their best behavior to make sure that everyone gets to have a really enjoyable tour experience."
Imdieke says it is a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit, and costumes are encouraged. She says you will get to see some cool Halloween artifacts, too:
"They used to have Halloween parties here when the families lived here, so we have some of their old costumes, we have some of their old masks, we have lots of creepy dolls, that whether their meant to be creepy or not is up to anyone to decide, but they tend to be a little creepier this season for some reason."
Imdieke says Laura Jane Musser was friends with the original Wicked Witch of the West, Margaret Hamilton, so they have an amazing Wizard of Oz collection you can see as well.
On Friday, there is a Happy Hour after the tour with spooky cocktails, ciders, seltzers, and craft beer available for purchase. The tours run every hour starting at 5:00 p.m. and cost $25 to go. You do need to register in advance.
