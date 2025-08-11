LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A new festival will let people capture the spirit of logging on Thursday. The Linden Hill Estate in Little Falls is hosting its inaugural Lumberjack Fest. The event will have competitions like axe throwing, hammer slogging, beer stein holding, and even a lumberjack look-alike contest.

Did Little Falls have a logging industry at one time?

The Friends of Linden Hill's Assistant Director, Angela Imdieke, says Little Falls has a rich lumber trade history:

"It's fun that we have so many people in our community who have ties to, maybe their grandpa worked in the lumber camp, or maybe their dad was the foreman at the paper mill, or whatever it is, most people in our community for sure have, you know, know of someone who has been in that industry before to and it is very much what our city was kind of brought up on so it's fun to hear those stories."

Julia Mueller, Friends of Linden Hill, Inc. Julia Mueller, Friends of Linden Hill, Inc. loading...

Why are they holding Lumberjack Fest, and can kids attend?

She says they will have special activities for kids, too, along with food and drinks. Imdieke says they are always trying to come up with new ideas for their fundraisers while also celebrating the historic mansion:

"Basically it was born out of a fundraising idea to kind of just tie back into that heritage and celebrate the lumber era that was here and give people a hands-on chance to, kind of, a more family-friendly atmosphere to be able to participate in some games and support our awesome nonprofit in the meantime."

Imdieke says in addition to all their fundraising events, like Lumberjack Fest, Linden Hill can also be toured and rented for special events like weddings. Lumberjack Fest runs from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and costs $30 for adults and $10 for kids to attend.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

