RIPLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Texas man was hurt while loading a trailer near Little Falls on Saturday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call at about 6:30 in the morning at 223rd Street north of Little Falls in Ripley Township. Authorities say Dimas Delgado, Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, was helping to load a potato trailer using a conveyor-style machine when the trailer suddenly pulled away. The conveyor then caught Delgado's safety vest, causing him to lose his balance, and then the wheel on the conveyor ran over his leg. Delgado was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

Get our free mobile app