Teen Hurt in Dirt Bike Crash Near Bowlus
TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A 15-year-old girl from Rice was hurt when she crashed her dirt bike on Wednesday.
The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on 450th Street in Two Rivers Township, about three miles southeast of Bowlus.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the girl was riding the bike westbound on 450th Street while a car was heading eastbound. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Chloe Supan of Bowlus, was going to make a left turn into a driveway and was struck by the dirt bike.
The sheriff's office says the girl was thrown from the bike and hit the windshield of the car.
The girl was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. She was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
Supan was not hurt in the crash.
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