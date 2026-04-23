SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man had to be airlifted to the hospital after his motorcycle hit a farm tractor on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Cable Road in Swan River Township just after 3:20 p.m. The location is approximately two miles southwest of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old James Pendroy of Sauk Rapids was riding his bike on eastbound Cable Road and was following a tractor pulling a manure spreader.

The sheriff's office says Pendroy went to pass the tractor as the driver was making a left turn onto 110th Avenue. Pendroy's bike collided with the tractor at the intersection.

Pendroy had to be airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor, 67-year-old Gerard Waldoch of Little Falls, was not hurt.

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