SWANVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Bowlus man escaped with only minor injuries after crashing his vehicle on Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of Cable Road and 50th Avenue just after 6:00 p.m. The sheriff's office says 30-year-old Brock Cichon was traveling south on 50th Avenue about four miles east of Bowlus when he came upon a T-intersection at Cable Road.

Cichon's vehicle went through the stop sign and came to rest in a pond on the south side of the road.

Cichon was able to get out of the vehicle and was treated at the scene by medical personnel.

