MORRISON COUNTY (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a string of burglary attempts early Friday morning.

Three locations were targeted in the eastern part of Morrison County between 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26th, and 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27th.

The sheriff's office says the break-ins were targeted at three businesses in the eastern part of the county. The business break-ins happened at St. Michael's Catholic Church and Sunrise Ag in Buckman, and Thomas Welding and Machine in Lastrup.

Authorities have not determined if anything was taken in the burglaries.

The sheriff's office is asking everyone in the area to check any available surveillance footage for suspicious activity during those hours.

Anyone who observed unusual behavior or has information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

The investigation is ongoing.

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