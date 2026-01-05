BUCKMAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Pierz woman suffered only minor injuries after crashing her vehicle Sunday evening.

The incident happened at around 7:40 p.m., about one mile northwest of Buckman.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Linda Eno was traveling north on 260th Avenue and was approaching the intersection with Highway 25. The sheriff's office says Eno slid off the roadway and rolled her vehicle.

Eno was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

