LEIGH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was hurt when he fell from a tree while hunting on Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a report at about 12:40 p.m. of a man falling from a tree at 203rd Street, about three miles north of Hillman. The Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Robert Hebler of Little Falls was bow hunting and about 20 feet up in a tree. Hebler lost his balance while climbing up in the tree and fell to the ground. He was taken to the Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz