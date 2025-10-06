Local Hunter Falls From Tree During Friday Outing

Morrison County Sheriff's Office

LEIGH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was hurt when he fell from a tree while hunting on Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a report at about 12:40 p.m. of a man falling from a tree at 203rd Street, about three miles north of Hillman. The Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Robert Hebler of Little Falls was bow hunting and about 20 feet up in a tree. Hebler lost his balance while climbing up in the tree and fell to the ground. He was taken to the Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries.

