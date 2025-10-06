Local Hunter Falls From Tree During Friday Outing
LEIGH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was hurt when he fell from a tree while hunting on Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a report at about 12:40 p.m. of a man falling from a tree at 203rd Street, about three miles north of Hillman. The Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Robert Hebler of Little Falls was bow hunting and about 20 feet up in a tree. Hebler lost his balance while climbing up in the tree and fell to the ground. He was taken to the Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
LOOK: The richest town in every state
Stacker used the Census Bureau American Community Survey Five-Year Data to identify each state's richest town based on median household income.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen
Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data, which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living.
Gallery Credit: Stacker