Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Arrest in Morrison County
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- A man from Red Lake is jailed in Morrison County after a traffic stop uncovered methamphetamine in the vehicle.
A sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop just after midnight on Saturday near the intersection of Highway 10 and 83rd Street north of Royalton. The officer saw what they believed were indicators of drug use and called in a drug-sniffing dog.
A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine in the car.
The passenger, 48-year-old Thomas Sayers, was arrested on a felony drug warrant out of Beltrami County and on suspicion of drug possession.
The driver, 31-year-old Augustine Wodrich of Minneapolis, was released at the scene.
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