Royalton Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust
BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A man is in jail after a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Sunday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop at about 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 10 and 93rd Street north of Royalton. The deputy observed that the driver was showing signs consistent with possible drug use.
Authorities say the driver, 40-year-old Bradley Wehmas of Wadena, admitted to possessing methamphetamine, and they later seized over 100 grams of suspected meth after arriving at the jail. Wehmas was arrested and is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending charges of 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving after Cancelation-Imimical to Public Safety, and Introduction of Contraband into a jail.
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