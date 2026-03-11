LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls woman was hurt when she crashed her vehicle Tuesday.

The incident happened on Hilton Road at around 5:00 p.m. The location is approximately three miles south of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the driver, 28-year-old Hannah Enger, was heading north when her vehicle went off the road, down an embankment, and came to rest on the Mississippi River.

Enger was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Little Falls Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance.

LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids From terrifying TV movies to strangers selling candy and creepy movie scenes, these unsettling moments stuck with ’80s kids long after the bedroom lights were supposed to be off. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These Everyday Photos Show Life in the 1990s as It Really Was Before smartphones and algorithms, there were AOL logins, floppy disks, mall hangouts, and one family computer everyone had to share. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz