Car Veers Off Hilton Road and Ends Up on River Ice
LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls woman was hurt when she crashed her vehicle Tuesday.
The incident happened on Hilton Road at around 5:00 p.m. The location is approximately three miles south of Little Falls.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the driver, 28-year-old Hannah Enger, was heading north when her vehicle went off the road, down an embankment, and came to rest on the Mississippi River.
Enger was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Little Falls Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance.
