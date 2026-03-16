Stabbing Near Motley Leaves One Man Seriously Injured
SCANDIA VALLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Motley man is in serious condition after a stabbing on Sunday morning. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a 9-1-1 call around 7:15 a.m. about a person being stabbed at a home off Cherry Lane, about six miles south of Motley.
Authorities say when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 53-year-old Douglas Denio of Motley with several stab wounds. Denio was taken to Lakewood Health Systems in Staples and later transported to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Christian Denio of Motley in connection with the stabbing, and he is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending charges.
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