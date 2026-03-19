Morning Wreck on Highway 10 Leaves Two Drivers Injured
DARLING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two women were hurt when their vehicles collided in Morrison County on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at around 8:35 a.m. on Highway 10 at 200th Street. The location is about two miles south of Randall in Darling Township.
The sheriff's office says 65-year-old Julie Tonsager of Randall was traveling west on 200th Street on the crossover between the north and southbound lanes of Highway 10. Tonsager's vehicle slid into the southbound lane of Highway 10 and struck another vehicle heading south.
Tonsager was taken to Lakewood Health System Hospital by a private party. Her injuries are unknown.
The driver of the other vehicle, 65-year-old Mary Schwartz of Mahnomen, was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. Authorities have not shared the extent of her injuries.
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