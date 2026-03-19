DARLING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two women were hurt when their vehicles collided in Morrison County on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 8:35 a.m. on Highway 10 at 200th Street. The location is about two miles south of Randall in Darling Township.

The sheriff's office says 65-year-old Julie Tonsager of Randall was traveling west on 200th Street on the crossover between the north and southbound lanes of Highway 10. Tonsager's vehicle slid into the southbound lane of Highway 10 and struck another vehicle heading south.

Tonsager was taken to Lakewood Health System Hospital by a private party. Her injuries are unknown.

The driver of the other vehicle, 65-year-old Mary Schwartz of Mahnomen, was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. Authorities have not shared the extent of her injuries.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson