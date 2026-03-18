MORRILL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Icy road conditions are believed to be a factor in a one-vehicle crash that sent a Pierz woman to the hospital on Tuesday.

The incident happened on 93rd Street near the intersection with 355th Avenue, about eight miles east of Buckman.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Michelle King-Talbert was heading east on 93rd Street just after 1:00 p.m. when icy conditions caused her vehicle to leave the road and enter the ditch.

The sheriff's office says King-Talbert was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids From terrifying TV movies to strangers selling candy and creepy movie scenes, these unsettling moments stuck with ’80s kids long after the bedroom lights were supposed to be off. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These Everyday Photos Show Life in the 1990s as It Really Was Before smartphones and algorithms, there were AOL logins, floppy disks, mall hangouts, and one family computer everyone had to share. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz