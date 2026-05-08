ELMDALE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Holdingford man was seriously hurt in an accident involving trench work in Morrison County.

The call came into the Morrison County Sheriff's Office just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence off 70th Avenue about three miles east of Upsala in Elmdale Township.

The sheriff's office says 64-year-old Andrew Langner of Holdingford entered the trench to cut a water line when one of the side walls collapsed, trapping him.

Sheriff deputies, along with the help of Upsala Fire and Rescue, were able to free Langner.

Langner was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

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