Man Rescued After Trench Collapse During Water Line Repair
ELMDALE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Holdingford man was seriously hurt in an accident involving trench work in Morrison County.
The call came into the Morrison County Sheriff's Office just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence off 70th Avenue about three miles east of Upsala in Elmdale Township.
The sheriff's office says 64-year-old Andrew Langner of Holdingford entered the trench to cut a water line when one of the side walls collapsed, trapping him.
Sheriff deputies, along with the help of Upsala Fire and Rescue, were able to free Langner.
Langner was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters
Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters.
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens
Popular Child Stars From Every Year
Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.
Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.
Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Gallery Credit: Stacker