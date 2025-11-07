Nine Years Later, the Mystery of Terry Brisk’s Murder Endures

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Friday marks nine years since Terrence "Terry" Brisk was murdered while deer hunting in Morrison County.

The Sheriff's Office continues to pursue every lead and explore new forensic opportunities, but they are also asking for the public's help in providing any information that can help solve the case.

Brisk was deer hunting on his parents' land on November 7th, 2016, when he was shot and killed with his own rifle.

Authorities say evidence at the scene leads them to believe the suspect was in close proximity to Brisk and that the two would have interacted with one another.

The sheriff's office continues to work with state and federal agencies to bring closure to the case and hold the person responsible for Brisk's death.

