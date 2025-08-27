SARTELL (WJON News) -- A beloved restaurant will be returning to an area city after two years. House of Pizza will return to Sartell in early 2026. The new restaurant will be located in the Coborn's on Pine Cone Road. Owner Brandon Testa says they are extremely excited to be coming back to Sartell and become an anchor and gathering place for the community again. He says they are thrilled to partner with Coborn's, which has a long local legacy as a respected business and community partner. The full-service restaurant will offer in-store dining, take-out, and delivery, featuring the gourmet pizza that has made them a local favorite. The Sartell location of House of Pizza closed in February of 2024 after failing to come to a lease extension.

READ MORE: Sartell Pizzeria to Close After 20 Years

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT: