Sartell is bringing in 2026 at the Community Center with fireworks along with their country lights display along Lake Francis. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says the city has brought in the new year this way for the past several years. Fitzthum indicates the walking paths will have any snow removed so it should be a beautiful night for residents to take in the New Year's fireworks. The fireworks are scheduled to go off at 7pm.

Adding Stop Light

Sartell is planning road construction projects in 2026 on Grizzly Lane and the completion of the west side reconstruct. Fitzthum says the city is also adding a stop light at 7th Street and Pine Cone Road to help with traffic congestion. He expects the light to be added in either January or February. Fitzthum explains a roundabout didn't make sense at that intersection due to cost and space. He says they are also seeking state bonding dollars to help with a built out near Niron Magnetics.

Niron Magnetics

Ground was broken for the new Niron Magnetics facility this fall. Fitzthum says it is possible that Niron may construct a larger facility than originally thought. He says the plan is for them to hire around 200 employees to start with when the operation begins in 2027 but if they decide to go with a larger facility in Sartell, they could go from 200 employees to approximately 400.

Mill District

The former paper mill district site is planning to construct of a walking path on the east side of the river. Fitzthum says they had hoped to have that path constructed already but the project had been delayed a couple of times. He is optimistic the path will be constructed and available for residents in the spring of 2026. The development of the Mill District could gain momentum in 2026 with the pursuit of developers purchasing the property from the city.

